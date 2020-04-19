Ruby Princess will stay in Australia while negotiations on mass repatriation of 1,100 crew continue

Aboard Ruby Princess are more than 200 crew with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 13 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.





Philippine Consul General in Sydney Mr Ezzedin Tago, is grateful to the NSW Health officials for letting the ship dock in Port Kembla in Wollongong allowing safer access for medical assessments and food supplies of the ship’s crew. However, the office has yet to determine the number of Filipino crews on board the cruise ship.





NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has been negotiating with the crew's home countries for the past week about mass repatriation on chartered flights.





