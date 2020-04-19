SBS Filipino

Ruby Princess will stay in Australia while negotiations on mass repatriation of 1,100 crew continue

Onlookers watch as the Ruby Princess,

Onlookers watch as the Ruby Princess. Source: AAP

Published 19 April 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 8:52am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Ruby Princess was ordered to leave Australian waters by Sunday (April 19), a month after it’s fateful arrival. But health authorities decided to delay the departure due to medical testing.

Aboard Ruby Princess are more than 200 crew with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 13 crew members have been evacuated to
NSW
hospitals.

Philippine Consul General in Sydney Mr Ezzedin Tago, is grateful to the NSW Health officials for letting the ship dock in Port Kembla in Wollongong allowing safer access for medical assessments and food supplies of the ship’s crew. However, the office has yet to determine the number of Filipino crews on board the cruise ship. 

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has been negotiating with the crew's home countries for the past week about mass repatriation on chartered flights.

