Highlights They’re calling it ‘Sputnik V’ a reference to the world’s first satellite.

Russian officials say they plan to start mass vaccinations in October

The vaccine’s approval comes before the completion of what’s known as a ‘phase three trial’: a larger study involving thousands of people.

President Vladimir Putin says it has gone through ‘necessary checks’ and is ready for use.

















Experts fear the Kremlin is putting national prestige before science and safety.





