Ryan Villamael's Unknown Land

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Villamael is the latest recipient of the Ateneo de Manila Art Gallery/La Trobe University Visual Arts Centre Residency Grant.





2017 marks the tenth year of exchange between the Ateneo de Manila and La Trobe University, as Dr Vincent Alessi tells us, they are planning to bring back all ten artists to Bendigo for to celebrate this significant event.











Here are some of the works of Ryan Villamael (Photo credit: VAC, La Trobe University)





One of Ryan Villamael's work Source: VAC, La Trobe University





One of Ryan Villamael's work (Credit: VAC, La Trobe University) Source: VAC, La Trobe University





One of Ryan Villamael's work (credit: VAC, La Trobe University) Source: VAC, La Trobe University









