Ryan Villamael's Unknown Land

Ryan Villamael (left) and La Trobe University's Dr Vincent Alessi at SBS Studios Federation Square, Melbourne

Published 24 April 2016 at 11:21am, updated 24 April 2016 at 1:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Filipino Visual Artist Ryan Villamael is this year's artist in residence at the Visual Arts Centre at the La Trobe University in Bendigo. After four weeks of residency, he has created paper cut-outs that narrate a story of migration seen through books, maps and other visual materials he has found in Bendigo. Image: Ryan Villamael (left) and La Trobe University's Dr Vincent Alessi at SBS Studios Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

Villamael is the latest recipient of the Ateneo de Manila Art Gallery/La Trobe University Visual Arts Centre Residency Grant.

 2017 marks the tenth year of exchange between the Ateneo de Manila and La Trobe University, as Dr Vincent Alessi tells us, they are planning to bring back all ten artists to Bendigo for to celebrate this significant event.

 

Here are some of the works of Ryan Villamael (Photo credit: VAC, La Trobe University)

One of Ryan Villamael's work Source: VAC, La Trobe University


One of Ryan Villamael's work (Credit: VAC, La Trobe University) Source: VAC, La Trobe University


 
One of Ryan Villamael's work (credit: VAC, La Trobe University) Source: VAC, La Trobe University


 

