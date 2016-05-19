SBS Filipino

SA government urges residents to support local dairy

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_494432.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2016 at 5:31pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the state by Norma Hennessy. Image: cows at a dairy farm in South Australia (Flickr/Red Jar)

Published 19 May 2016 at 5:31pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A big supermarket in Saddleworth, south of Adelaide, hit by fire; Marion Council will replace tennis courts with netball courts; In Campbelltown, thousands of pigeon to be culled; state government urges residents to support local dairy farmers by buying local dairy; and south east farmers join call for use of medicinal cannabis in South Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January