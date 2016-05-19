SA government urges residents to support local dairy

A big supermarket in Saddleworth, south of Adelaide, hit by fire; Marion Council will replace tennis courts with netball courts; In Campbelltown, thousands of pigeon to be culled; state government urges residents to support local dairy farmers by buying local dairy; and south east farmers join call for use of medicinal cannabis in South Australia.
Published 19 May 2016 at 5:31pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Image: cows at a dairy farm in South Australia (Flickr/Red Jar)
