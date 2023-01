Available in other languages

Highlights A new drive-through COVID-19 testing location has opened in Victoria Park

It can be accessed via Wakefield Road and no bookings or GP referrals are required

The new drive-through clinic bids to ease pressure on the city’s hospitals

Anyone feeling unwell has been urged to get tested immediately after a rise in new cases, driving a surge in demand at the state’s clinics.











