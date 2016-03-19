SA Residential Program Takes in Students from Remote Communities

The 'Walk Along' initiative aims to help families from South Australia's A-P-Y Lands connect with schools in Adelaide when circumstances require them to move temporarily.
Students under the Walk Along program
A new pilot program aims to help students from some of Australia's most remote communities stay in school when their families need to travel to city centres. Image: Students under the Walk Along initiative (SBS Elston)
