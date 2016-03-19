SBS Filipino

SA Residential Program Takes in Students from Remote Communities

Students under the Walk Along program

Students under the Walk Along program

Published 19 March 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Annalyn Violata, Rhiannon Elston
Available in other languages

A new pilot program aims to help students from some of Australia's most remote communities stay in school when their families need to travel to city centres. Image: Students under the Walk Along initiative (SBS Elston)

The 'Walk Along' initiative aims to help families from South Australia's A-P-Y Lands connect with schools in Adelaide when circumstances require them to move temporarily.

