Safe bottled water

bottled water Source: Getty Images

Published 28 March 2018 at 3:20pm
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Product safety is the priority of the Australian Bottled Institute or ABWI a division of Australian Beverage Council. Geoff Parker, Chief Executive of the Australian Beverage Council talks about the recent report where research findings show polymer in bottled water from overseas market while products from Australia are free from polymer

