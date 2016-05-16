SBS Filipino

Safer helmet would not have saved Hughes, says review

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_493395.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2016 at 11:31am, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:06pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A review into the death of Phillip Hughes has found a different helmet or neck guard would not have saved the young cricketer's life. Image: Phillip Hughes. (AAP)

Published 16 May 2016 at 11:31am, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:06pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hughes was struck on the back of his neck by a cricket ball in a Sheffield Shield match in 2014 -- he later died of a brain haemorrhage.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January