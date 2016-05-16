Safer helmet would not have saved Hughes, says review

Hughes was struck on the back of his neck by a cricket ball in a Sheffield Shield match in 2014 -- he later died of a brain haemorrhage.
Published 16 May 2016 at 11:31am, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:06pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A review into the death of Phillip Hughes has found a different helmet or neck guard would not have saved the young cricketer's life. Image: Phillip Hughes. (AAP)
