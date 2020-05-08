Safer workplaces key to returning Australia to work

Tuesday, April 28, 2020. South Australian parliament is sitting amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) Source: AAP
Published 8 May 2020
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Businesses are being urged to make their workplaces COVID-19-safe as the government prepares to undo restrictions.
