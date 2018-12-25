Salted Fish celebrating season through music

Salted Fish Source: Salted Fish
Published 26 December 2018 at 9:08am, updated 26 December 2018 at 9:29am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
This year Salted Fish guitarist, Steve’s Christmas celebration will be extra special with the arrival of their second child while Salted Fish’s vocalist Fritzie continues to spread the Christmas cheer with her husband Jordan and two children Adam and Paige with performances around Geelong.
