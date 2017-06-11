SBS Filipino

Salted Fish, Filipino Australian Acoustic Duo

Salted Fish recording at SBS Radio, Federation Square, Melbourne

Salted Fish recording at SBS Radio, Federation Square, Melbourne

Published 11 June 2017 at 11:01am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Acoustic duo Salted Fish, have been making beautiful music around Geelong for past months. Filipino Australian Fritzie rekindles her love for music while Australian Steve has discovered the wonderful taste of homemade adobo, dinuguan and the Filipino's love affair with music. Image: Salted Fish recording at SBS Radio, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

