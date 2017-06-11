Salted Fish, Filipino Australian Acoustic Duo

Salted Fish recording at SBS Radio, Federation Square, Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Acoustic duo Salted Fish, have been making beautiful music around Geelong for past months. Filipino Australian Fritzie rekindles her love for music while Australian Steve has discovered the wonderful taste of homemade adobo, dinuguan and the Filipino's love affair with music. Image: Salted Fish recording at SBS Radio, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
