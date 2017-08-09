Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull holds a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)
Same-sex marriage vote may go postal
Published 9 August 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 9 August 2017 at 2:48pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A voluntary postal vote on same-sex marriage is looking increasingly likely, after an attempt to force a free vote in parliament was defeated. Advocacy groups say the proposal will fuel discriminatory sentiment, and prolong an already-ugly debate.
