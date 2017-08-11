They've become especially piquant since the conventional plebiscite proposal was blocked again in parliament, meaning the ballot will now take place via the post.
Same-sex marriage: Will young people send postal votes?
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi, Marese O'Sullivan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amongst the various dicussions emerging since the federal government's announcement of a plebiscite on gay marriage is how younger Australians will react to it. Image: A man posts mail at an Australia Post box (AAP)
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi, Marese O'Sullivan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share