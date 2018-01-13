SBS Filipino

Same-sex weddings begin with a rush

Same sex marriage

Same-sex marriage - Diana and Deanne Ribeiro Source: SBS

Published 13 January 2018 at 12:09pm, updated 13 January 2018 at 12:13pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Same-sex weddings have been held across the country on Australia's first official day they are legal.

Many couples chose to hold their weddings the first moment they could, even the first moment of the day.

