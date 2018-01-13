Same-sex weddings begin with a rush

Many couples chose to hold their weddings the first moment they could, even the first moment of the day.
Same-sex marriage - Diana and Deanne Ribeiro Source: SBS
Published 13 January 2018 at 12:09pm, updated 13 January 2018 at 12:13pm
By Andrea Neirhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Same-sex weddings have been held across the country on Australia's first official day they are legal.
Available in other languages
