Sara Duterte not running for Senate albeit topping election surveys

Headlines:
- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to investigate the recovery at a private warehouse in Zamboanga City of around 20,000 smuggled rice stocks that earlier went missing from the premises of the Philippine Coast Guard.
- The government will launch next week the enlistment and profiling of around 77,000 families in Marawi City who were displaced by the five-month siege of the terrorist Maute Group in the area last year.
- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has recovered more than 1,100 loose firearms since January in parts of Central Mindanao under its Balik Baril Program.
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has maintained that she is not gunning for a Senate seat in the 2019 local and national midterm elections despite her consistent showing as among the probable winners in recent surveys.
- The Police Regional Office-11 has gained compliments and positive feedback due to the free rides and other services that it has been giving to arriving passengers at the Davao International Airport.