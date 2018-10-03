SBS Filipino

Sara Duterte not running for Senate albeit topping election surveys

Duterte is on a four-day visit to Israel, the first visit by a Philippine president since the two countries' establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, media reported.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sarah lay a wreath at the hall of remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem Source: EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Published 3 October 2018 at 1:18pm, updated 3 October 2018 at 1:29pm
By Allen Estabillo
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has maintained that she is not gunning for a Senate seat in the 2019 local and national midterm elections despite her consistent showing as among the probable winners in recent surveys.

Headlines:

  • The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to investigate the recovery at a private warehouse in Zamboanga City of around 20,000 smuggled rice stocks that earlier went missing from the premises of the Philippine Coast Guard.
  • The government will launch next week the enlistment and profiling of around 77,000 families in Marawi City who were displaced by the five-month siege of the terrorist Maute Group in the area last year.
  • The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has recovered more than 1,100 loose firearms since January in parts of Central Mindanao under its Balik Baril Program.
  • Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has maintained that she is not gunning for a Senate seat in the 2019 local and national midterm elections despite her consistent showing as among the probable winners in recent surveys.
  • The Police Regional Office-11 has gained compliments and positive feedback due to the free rides and other services that it has been giving to arriving passengers at the Davao International Airport.
