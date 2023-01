Sarah H. Imm is appointed the first Bicycle Mayor of Sydney by co-founder of CycleSpace Amsterdam, Dr. Stephen Fleming.











She is the founder and director of Velo-a-Porter Pty. Sydney. She is uniquely qualified to effect postive change and known for bicycling and converted more people to the many benefits of bicycling in Sydney and beyond.











SBS Dutch's Anneke Mackay-Smith speaks with Sarah Imm.











For more information, go to the Bicycle Mayor of Sydney website.