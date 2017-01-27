Saroo Brierly's First Day

Aged 5, he lost contact with his family and was placed in an orphanage in Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, before being adopted by an Australian family. Like many adoptees, 25 years on, he became curious about his roots and, using modern technology, managed to find his birth family against all odds.
Born in India in the early 1980s, Saroo Brierly's journey is a remarkable one. Photo: Saroo and Sue Brierly and Nicole Kidman (AAP)
