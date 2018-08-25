Saturday Pinoy Jam with Michael Valdivia

Published 25 August 2018 at 12:10pm, updated 25 August 2018 at 1:15pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
OPM is well-loved in Australia and Melbourne-based musician Michael Valdivia can testify to that. As a seasoned artist, he encourages emerging artists to keep playing and writing songs. A legacy we can pass on to the next generation.
Filipino musicians jam with each other in Melbourne (Supplied by Michael Valdivia) Source: Supplied by Michael Valdivia
Michael Valdivia at SBS studios in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino