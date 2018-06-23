SBS Filipino

SBS Filipino Producer Claudette Centeno Calixto with Melbourne based artists, Herbet Fangon and Marcuz.

SBS Filipino Producer Claudette Centeno Calixto with Melbourne based artists, Herbet Fangon and Marcuz jamming for Saturday Pinoy Jam. Source: SBS News

Published 23 June 2018 at 1:42pm, updated 24 June 2018 at 8:34am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Melbourne-based singers and musicians Herbert Fangon and Marcus share their stories, favourite songs and their discovery of love for singing to Claudette Centeno-Calixto .... Come and sing along….

