SBS Filipino

Saving the Remittance Companies from Closure

SBS Filipino

Thyer McCaffery

Thyer McCaffery Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:43pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As a follow up on a recent interview with Jopen Quintero, a successful entrepreneur in the money remittance industry, we spoke with Thyer McCaffery, the brain behind a platform that endeavours to save the remittance companies from closure. Image: Thyer McCaffery (Supplied)

Published 22 January 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 7:43pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
McCaffery's far-reaching knowledge of current economic, social and regulatory issues inspired him to create a platform or solution that would save remittance companies especially the smaller businesses from being forced to close. From his experience and dealings with financial institutions he says he knew what remittance companies are willing to provide as well as understood what banks needed to support the industry.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January