SBMA, 25 years later

Image: SBMA administrator and CEO Wilma Eisma and SBMA's Planning and Dev't Manager Vicente Evidente Jr who were both volunteers under then SBMA Chair Richard Gordon (SBS Filipino)
Published 30 August 2017 at 6:21pm, updated 31 August 2017 at 10:59am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) was built by volunteers 25 years ago. Its current administrator and CEO Wilma Eisma was among the countless volunteers who believed in the dream and opportunities for growth. She recently traveled to Australia to encourage investment.
