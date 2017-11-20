SBS exclusive: Food delivery workers risking their lives in high-speed tunnels

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS exclusive: Food delivery workers risking their lives in high-speed tunnelsPlay04:39SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Larawan mula sa cctv Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.14MB)Published 20 November 2017 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21amBy Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKennyPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages There are growing demands for food delivery services to improve safety training standards for its couriers. Image: Still image from cctv (SBS)Published 20 November 2017 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21amBy Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKennyPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesCyclists have been captured on security videos breaking the law, at times unknowingly, in Sydney. Critics have warned that international students are most at risk. Omar Dabbagh has the story.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul