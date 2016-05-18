SBS Explores Identity: Carla Zampatti

Unquestioned matriarch of Australian fashion, Carla Zampatti's sense of design and style is something she associates with her Italian background.
Published 18 May 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 12:39pm
By Janice Petersen
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Image: Carla Zampatti (SBS)
Published 18 May 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 12:39pm
By Janice Petersen
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share