SBS Explores Identity: Sussan Ley

She says her upbringing has affected her understanding of home and heritage.
Published 15 May 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Julia Calixto, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Who are we? And where do we come from?Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley was born in Nigeria, raised in the Middle East and educated in Britain, before coming to Australia. Image: Sussan Ley (SBS)
Published 15 May 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Julia Calixto, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share