SBS Explores Identity: Sussan Ley

Published 15 May 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Julia Calixto, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley was born in Nigeria, raised in the Middle East and educated in Britain, before coming to Australia.

She says her upbringing has affected her understanding of home and heritage.

 

 

 

