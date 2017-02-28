SBS Face Up To Racism Week: "Is Australia Racist?"

Published 28 February 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Maya Jamieson, Kirsty Johansen
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One in five Australians has experienced racism over the past 12 months. That's according to one of the biggest ever surveys conducted on racism and prejudice in the country. Image: Face Up To Racism image (SBS)
Published 28 February 2017 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Maya Jamieson, Kirsty Johansen
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The survey was commissioned by SBS in conjunction with the Western Sydney University.
Researchers say we are facing a near national calamity of Islamophobia, if something isn't done to stop discrimination.