This is a joint investigation, involving The Feed, SBS language programs and Fairfax newspapers
SBS investigates underground visa market where Australian permanent residency bought and sold
Man silhouetted in the sun Source: SBS
Published 15 November 2017
By Elise Potaka
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A visa marriage can be the last resort for those who can't get permanent residency any other way to live in Australia. But it appears trying to get permanent residency through legitimate channels can be just as risky as paying someone to marry you. In a special investigation, SBS Viceland's The Feed explores the underground market where Australian permanent residency is being bought and sold. They find dodgy agents and job brokers, and hear from victims who've lost thousands of dollars in their pursuit of the Australian dream.
