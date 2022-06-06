SBS Filipino

SBS launches its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan

Reconciliation Australia's Karen Mundine

Reconciliation Australia's Karen Mundine

Published 6 June 2022 at 12:09pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by TJ Correa
The document seeks to create a more inclusive workplace and further increase the visibility and presence of First Nations perspectives across all SBS platforms.

Highlights
  • SBS is launching its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan [[RAP]] for 2022 through to 2026.
  • It's SBS's fifth RAP, and will accelerate SBS's reconciliation journey through a range of activities and initiatives which will further increase the visibility and presence of First Nations perspectives across SBS platforms, and in multiple languages, every day.
  • SBS is home to Australia's only national Indigenous TV channel, with its impact reaching across all ages.
She’s Indigenous Australian, he’s Filipino: How they make their cross-cultural marriage work

