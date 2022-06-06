SBS launches its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan

Highlights
- SBS is launching its Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan [[RAP]] for 2022 through to 2026.
- It's SBS's fifth RAP, and will accelerate SBS's reconciliation journey through a range of activities and initiatives which will further increase the visibility and presence of First Nations perspectives across SBS platforms, and in multiple languages, every day.
- SBS is home to Australia's only national Indigenous TV channel, with its impact reaching across all ages.
Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan ng SBS, inilunsad
SBS Filipino
06/06/202206:35
