SBS News in Filipino, 10 February

Highlights
- Hotel quarantine programs under review by Australia's top health committee after new cases of COVID-19
- A World Health Organisation team in China says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab
- Supreme court resumes oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law in Philippines
State and territory hotel quarantine programs will undergo review after COVID-19 transmission at hotels in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.
Victoria recorded a third case of coronavirus in three days linked to an outbreak at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.
The state has introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests on Day 16 [[which occurs 48 hours after the 14 day hotel isolation period]] and the testing of staff on their days off.
The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will encourage new measures like Victoria's to strengthen the current system.