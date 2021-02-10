SBS News in Filipino, 10 February

Highlights Hotel quarantine programs under review by Australia's top health committee after new cases of COVID-19

A World Health Organisation team in China says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab

Supreme court resumes oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law in Philippines

State and territory hotel quarantine programs will undergo review after COVID-19 transmission at hotels in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.











Victoria recorded a third case of coronavirus in three days linked to an outbreak at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.





Advertisement

The state has introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests on Day 16 [[which occurs 48 hours after the 14 day hotel isolation period]] and the testing of staff on their days off.





The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will encourage new measures like Victoria's to strengthen the current system.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10 -11 am

Like and Follow on Facebook











