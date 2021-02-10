SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, 10 February

SBS Filipino

A hotel guest is seen at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport

A guest is seen at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2021 at 11:16am, updated 10 February 2021 at 11:21am
Source: SBS

Here re today's top stories on SBS Filipino

Published 10 February 2021 at 11:16am, updated 10 February 2021 at 11:21am
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Hotel quarantine programs under review by Australia's top health committee after new cases of COVID-19
  • A World Health Organisation team in China says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab
  • Supreme court resumes oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law in Philippines
State and territory hotel quarantine programs will undergo review after COVID-19 transmission at hotels in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

 

Victoria recorded a third case of coronavirus in three days linked to an outbreak at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

Advertisement
The state has introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests on Day 16 [[which occurs 48 hours after the 14 day hotel isolation period]] and the testing of staff on their days off.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will encourage new measures like Victoria's to strengthen the current system.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10 -11 am

Like and Follow on Facebook

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?