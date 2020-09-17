SBS news in Filipino, 17 September

The federal government is updating Australia's citizenship test for the first time in more than a decade to heighten the focus on what they call 'Australian values'.





There won't be changes to residency requirements for citizenship but five questions on 'Australian values' that all must be answered correctly.





"The key change which we're announcing today is that we'll be placing much greater emphasis on Australian values in the citizenship test and away from just core facts and figures. Now what I mean by that, is it'll be questions in relation to our parliamentary democracy - freedom of speech, equality of men and women, rather than questions on Don Bradman or Phar Lap as such."





Are people free to choose who they marry?

In Australia, do religious laws override Australian law?

And should men and women be provided equal opportunity?

Alan Tudge says citizens will be able to download an updated guide, 'Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond', which provides the background to Australian citizenship which he says they should study deeply.





From the end of October, visa and citizenship applicants will need to affirm the updated Australian values statement at their citizenship ceremony.



