SBS News in Filipino, 7 September 2020

SBS News in Filipino, 7 September 2020Play11:19 Source: AAP Image/Scott BarbourGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.73MB) Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoShareLatest podcast episodesFour additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation AgreementKaragdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation AgreementThousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?New funding for action on domestic violence