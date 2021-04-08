SBS News in Filipino 8 April

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino 8 AprilPlay11:04SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will not hold any public appearance after 45 members of his security team have tested positive for COVID-19 Source: Toto Lozano/ PCOOGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.27MB)Published 8 April 2021 at 11:07amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS FilipinoPublished 8 April 2021 at 11:07amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?