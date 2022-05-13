SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 13 May

SBS Filipino

Floodwaters are seen in the town of Grantham, west of Brisbane, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Queensland continues to be battered by an unseasonal rain band.

Floodwaters are seen in the town of Grantham, west of Brisbane, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Queensland continues to be battered by an unseasonal rain band. Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2022 at 10:49am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 13 May 2022 at 10:49am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Filipino 


Like and Follow on 
Facebook


Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget