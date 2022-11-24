SBS News in Filipino, Friday 25 November

Highlights
- Retailers are expecting a big increase in spending at the Black Friday sales this year, despite the rising cost of living. It follows a trend in exponential spending over recent years, with a prediction 6.2 billion dollars will be spent in the sales.
- Power's been restored to two of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants, as the nation struggles to maintain energy sources in the face of Russian missile strikes.
- Indigenous Australian rapper Baker Boy has taken home album of the year at the ARIA Awards, which were held in-person for the first time since 2019.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino