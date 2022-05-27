SBS News in Filipino, Friday 27 May

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Friday 27 MayPlay07:54SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A supplied image obtained on Sunday, May 22, 2022, shows Priya and her two girls, currently in Perth, Western Australia, hearing the news. Source: AAP Image/Supplied by Home to BiloGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.24MB)Published 27 May 2022 at 11:01am, updated 27 May 2022 at 11:32amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 27 May 2022 at 11:01am, updated 27 May 2022 at 11:32amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino Like and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget