SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 May

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 MayPlay09:10SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen 스콧 모리슨 연방 총리와 앤소니 알바니지 노동당 당수/ Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.4MB)Published 6 May 2022 at 10:36am, updated 6 May 2022 at 10:50amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBS Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.Published 6 May 2022 at 10:36am, updated 6 May 2022 at 10:50amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino Like and Follow on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 OctoberFederal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget