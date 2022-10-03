SBS News in Filipino, Monday 3 October

Highlights Plans underway to help return Australian women and children from Syrian detention camps.

The Australian federal government is reportedly planning to rescue more than 20 Australian women and 40 children in detention camps in north-east Syria. The Australian government’s priority is the protection of Australians and Australia’s national interest, informed by national security advice.





US President Joe Biden expresses gratitude to the Filipino-America community as they celebrate the Filipino American History Month this October. Biden recognises the contributions of millions of Filipino-Americans in helping fulfill the promise of America to its citizens.





The Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Inc (PASCI) successfully held the 32nd Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura in Sydney.



Little Miss Philippines Australia & Little Miss Charity Queen 2022 Chloe Lofthouse (left) and Miss Philippines Australia and Charity Queen Australia 2022 Jenina Lui. Credit: Analieze Bella Newton and Elsa Collado One of the highlight of the annual events is the Miss Philippines-Australia at Miss Charity Queen Australia 2022 pageant where Jenina Lui was the crowned winner. Alyssa Gilbert was hailed the First runner-up.





Eight-year-old Chloe Lofthouse was crowned both Little Miss Philippines-Australia and Little Miss Charity Queen Australia 2022.



Winners and finalists for the Little Miss Philippines Australia 2022 as joined by other kid models for Barong and Saya. Credit: Joanna Gunay Over a thousand of people attended the event held at Fairfield Showground in western Sydney in New South Wales.

