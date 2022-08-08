SBS News in Filipino, Monday 8 August

New South Wales will begin rollout of a vaccine for the Monkeypox virus today (August 8). It's the first state in Australia to begin to vaccinate against the virus, with 33 known cases in the state. Source: EPA / AAP Image/ERIK S. LESSER/EPA
Published 8 August 2022 at 11:22am, updated 8 August 2022 at 11:36am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS / SBS
