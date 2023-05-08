SBS News in Filipino, Monday 8 May

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino

Key Points
  • The federal government to allocate more than 14 billion dollars in the budget to try and ease cost of living
  • Slovakia's Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, resigned
  • Philippines wins 13 gold medals in SEA Games
FEDERAL BUDGET 2022
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers (left) and Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher speak to the media during a press conference inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers today handed down the 2022/23 Federal Budget. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
10:15
