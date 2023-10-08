SBS News in Filipino, Monday 9 October 2023

Key Points
- Australian and Philippine governments condemn Hamas militant attacks on Israel
- Yes campaigners rally in Adelaide, with less than a week to go before the referendum
- Philippines bags 4 gold medals in 19th Asian Games
Massive clouds of fire and smoke rise from buildings following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on Sunday, 8 October 2023. Hamas militants launched a coordinated attack on Saturday, with the violence leaving at least 1,000 people dead in both Gaza and Israel. Source: AAP / Fatima Shbair/AP
SBS News in Filipino