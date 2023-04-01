SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 1 April

Key Points
- Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to keep all military assets in good condition.
- Former U-S President Donald Trump's will not be handcuffed when he surrenders to face criminal charges next week in New York, according to his defence lawyer.
- The Housing Industry Association is now calling for more targeted migration pathways to help ease some of the labour shortages
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-1 ng Abril
SBS Filipino
01/04/202305:56