SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 1 April

Marcos Jr. Inspect Military Assets

President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., the Commander-in-Chief, AFP, led the inspection of the two (2) C-130Ts of the Philippine Air Force at Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on March 31, 2023.

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to keep all military assets in good condition.
  • Former U-S President Donald Trump's will not be handcuffed when he surrenders to face criminal charges next week in New York, according to his defence lawyer.
  • The Housing Industry Association is now calling for more targeted migration pathways to help ease some of the labour shortages
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
news FILIPINO APRIL 1 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-1 ng Abril

SBS Filipino

01/04/202305:56
