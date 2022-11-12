SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 12 November 2022

The Majestic Princess cruise ship docked in Sydney.

NSW Health says it has assessed the COVID-19 risk level for the Majestic Princess and determined it is Tier 3, which indicates a high level of transmission. Source: SBS

Published 12 November 2022 at 12:14pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • The Majestic Princess cruise ship has docked in Sydney Harbour, where hundreds of Covid-19 passengers will disembark. It was assessed as having a high level of transmission onboard, with at least 800 Covid cases recorded.
  • House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro calls for a new round of wage hikes to recover the lost purchasing power of workers in the Philippines
  • Australia at New Zealand maghaharap para sa isang pwesto sa World Cup final
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
