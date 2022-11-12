SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 12 November 2022

Highlights
- The Majestic Princess cruise ship has docked in Sydney Harbour, where hundreds of Covid-19 passengers will disembark. It was assessed as having a high level of transmission onboard, with at least 800 Covid cases recorded.
- House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro calls for a new round of wage hikes to recover the lost purchasing power of workers in the Philippines
- Australia at New Zealand maghaharap para sa isang pwesto sa World Cup final
