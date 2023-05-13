SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 13 May

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Sweden is the favourite to win Eurovision ahead of Finland's Kaarija and Ukraine's Tvorchi. But Australian rockers Voyager are also being backed after their appearance in the semi-final.
  • The New South Wales government is set to fulfil parts its election promise of safe staffing levels for public hospitals by hiring hundreds of new graduate nurses and midwives.
  • Philippine court acquits former senator Leila de Lima of one of two reamining drug charges filed against her.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 13 May

SBS Filipino

13/05/202305:45
