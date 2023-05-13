Key Points
- Sweden is the favourite to win Eurovision ahead of Finland's Kaarija and Ukraine's Tvorchi. But Australian rockers Voyager are also being backed after their appearance in the semi-final.
- The New South Wales government is set to fulfil parts its election promise of safe staffing levels for public hospitals by hiring hundreds of new graduate nurses and midwives.
- Philippine court acquits former senator Leila de Lima of one of two reamining drug charges filed against her.
SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 13 May
SBS Filipino
13/05/202305:45