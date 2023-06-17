SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 17 June

Key Points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promises to increase housing supply as he announces $2 billion in funding.
- The presiding judge handling the remaining case on illegal drugs involving former Senator Leila De Lima has inhibited himself from the case.
- Carlos Edriel Yulo won the silver medal in the men's individual all-around event at the 2023 Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held at the OCBC Competition Hall in Singapore.
