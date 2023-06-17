SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 17 June

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks on stage at the 2023 Victorian Labor State Conference in Melbourne.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the 2023 Victorian Labor State Conference in Melbourne, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promises to increase housing supply as he announces $2 billion in funding.
  • The presiding judge handling the remaining case on illegal drugs involving former Senator Leila De Lima has inhibited himself from the case.
  • Carlos Edriel Yulo won the silver medal in the men's individual all-around event at the 2023 Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held at the OCBC Competition Hall in Singapore.
Mga balita ngayong ika-17 ng Hunyo

SBS Filipino

17/06/202305:30
