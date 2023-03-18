SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 18 March

OIL SPILL IN THE PHILIPPINES

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauds the decision by the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for the Russian President
  • The Department of Justice on Friday said the Maritime Industry Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard will now be subjected to an investigation along with the owners of the sunken MT Princess Empress for the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.
  • The FIFA Women's World Cup is getting $150 million in prize money.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
NEWS FILIPINO MARCH 18 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-18 ng Marso

SBS Filipino

18/03/202305:54
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Miguel Castro and Faith Rico playing as Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara in the Noli Me Tangere the Musical in Perth, WA..jpg

'Noli Me Tangere': A piece of history where young Filpino Aussies can learn more about their roots, culture

PHILIPPINES-SINGAPORE-ASIA-AVIATION

PAL to fly direct to Perth from 27 March

Medical students attend university classes in Philippines

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 17 March

GAS STOCK

Warning of winter gas supply shortfall