SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 18 March

Key Points
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauds the decision by the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for the Russian President
- The Department of Justice on Friday said the Maritime Industry Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard will now be subjected to an investigation along with the owners of the sunken MT Princess Empress for the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.
- The FIFA Women's World Cup is getting $150 million in prize money.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Mga balita ngayong ika-18 ng Marso
SBS Filipino
