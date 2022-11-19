SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 19 November

Highlights
- The Philippines bagged the title of World’s Leading Beach Destination for 2022 at the 29th World Travel Awards in Muscat, Oman. Aside from the World’s Leading accolades, the Philippines also bagged Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for 2022 once again.
- The deadline for a global climate conference taking place in Egypt has been extended by a day in an attempt to resolve disagreements over major issues
- Football fans from around the world are reacting to Qatar's ban on alcholic beer at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The last-minute decision was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some fans.