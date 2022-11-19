SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 19 November

SBS Filipino

Philippine Department of Tourism

The Philippines has been hailed the World’s Leading Dive Destination and the World’s Leading Beach Destination for 2022, besting all other countries at the 29th World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Muscat, Oman. - Philippine Department of Tourism

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 12:11pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Published 19 November 2022 at 12:11pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The Philippines bagged the title of World’s Leading Beach Destination for 2022 at the 29th World Travel Awards in Muscat, Oman. Aside from the World’s Leading accolades, the Philippines also bagged Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination for 2022 once again.
  • The deadline for a global climate conference taking place in Egypt has been extended by a day in an attempt to resolve disagreements over major issues
  • Football fans from around the world are reacting to Qatar's ban on alcholic beer at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The last-minute decision was largely welcomed by the country's conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some fans.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Victorian State Election 2022

The importance of Filipino representation in Victorian Parliament

siargo jicko andanar.jpg

Around two million tourists visited the Philippines in 2022

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

2022 FIFA World Cup

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 18 November