SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

NSW STATE ELECTION

Polling booth volunteers finish setting up as polls open at 8am on NSW state election day in Sydney, 25 March, 2023. Source: AAP / AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • More than four million New South Wales voters are heading to the polls today to decide who will lead their state.
  • South Korean government is sending a team of experts and PHP11 million worth of equipment to help in the cleanup of the Mindoro oil spill caused by a sunken tanker last month.
  • The Philippine women’s football team, Filipinas climbed to a record 49th spot in the latest women’s FIFA ranking.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
news march 25 filipino image

Mga balita ngayong ika-25 ng Marso

SBS Filipino

25/03/202307:12
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March

A university graduate is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Post-study work rights extension for international graduates: Here's what you need to know and how to apply