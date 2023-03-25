SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

Key Points
- More than four million New South Wales voters are heading to the polls today to decide who will lead their state.
- South Korean government is sending a team of experts and PHP11 million worth of equipment to help in the cleanup of the Mindoro oil spill caused by a sunken tanker last month.
- The Philippine women’s football team, Filipinas climbed to a record 49th spot in the latest women’s FIFA ranking.
Mga balita ngayong ika-25 ng Marso
SBS Filipino
25/03/202307:12