SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 June

A man in a suit speaks with a mic in front of him

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has talked up the need for peace in the region while in Singapore. Source: AAP / EPA

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make his first visit to Vietnam as leader today, amid concerns in Hanoi over Chinese ships operating in its exclusive economic zone.
  • The federal government has announced $3 million dollars in funding to boost employment opportunities in the tourism sector for people with a disability.
  • The Land Transportation Office in the Philippines to dedicate the remaining license card to departing overseas Filipino workers.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
FILIPINO NEWS JUNE 3 image

Mga balita ngayong ika-3 ng Hunyo

SBS Filipino

03/06/202305:32
