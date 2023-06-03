SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 June

Key Points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make his first visit to Vietnam as leader today, amid concerns in Hanoi over Chinese ships operating in its exclusive economic zone.
- The federal government has announced $3 million dollars in funding to boost employment opportunities in the tourism sector for people with a disability.
- The Land Transportation Office in the Philippines to dedicate the remaining license card to departing overseas Filipino workers.
03/06/2023