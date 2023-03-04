Key Points
- Philippines was hailed as Best Dive Destination during the Diving, Resort and Travel Show in Malaysia
- Retired accountant, Engracio Songcuan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail with a non-parole period of five years for manslaughter after strangling his 69-year-old wife Erlinda in the garage of their Woodcroft home in May 2020.
- Authorities have begun to assess what may need to be fixed or rebuilt in remote Northern Territory communities where floods have surged through, forcing residents to be evacuated.
SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 4 March
SBS Filipino
04/03/202305:20