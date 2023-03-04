SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 4 March

Coral reef

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Philippines was hailed as Best Dive Destination during the Diving, Resort and Travel Show in Malaysia
  • Retired accountant, Engracio Songcuan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail with a non-parole period of five years for manslaughter after strangling his 69-year-old wife Erlinda in the garage of their Woodcroft home in May 2020.
  • Authorities have begun to assess what may need to be fixed or rebuilt in remote Northern Territory communities where floods have surged through, forcing residents to be evacuated.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
news filipino march 4 image

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 4 March

SBS Filipino

04/03/202305:20
Share

Latest podcast episodes

lilian.jpg

Reviving the classic: Filipina entertainer Lilian de los Reyes is ready to bring back the good old days

PBBM ANWAR VISIT edited.jpg

Philippines and Malaysia agree to strengthen bilateral ties

TAMWORTH STOCK

Will daily letter delivery become a thing of the past?

A pedestrian at the Commonwealth bank (AAP).jpg

Report shows a rethink of what wealth means in Australia