SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 5 November

NSW FLOODS

SES members prepare for possible flooding in New South Wales. (file) Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 5 November 2022 at 11:54am, updated 4 hours ago at 12:06pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Members of the State Emergency Service have door-knocked over 500 Forbes homes expected to be impacted, as the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted river levels to peak at Forbes.
  • The death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in the Philippines (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 154
  • World Number One Carlos Alcaraz could be in a race against time to be fit for the ATP Finals after having to retire injured during his quarter-final against fellow teen Holger Rune at the Paris Masters.
