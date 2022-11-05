SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 5 November

Highlights
- Members of the State Emergency Service have door-knocked over 500 Forbes homes expected to be impacted, as the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted river levels to peak at Forbes.
- The death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in the Philippines (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 154
- World Number One Carlos Alcaraz could be in a race against time to be fit for the ATP Finals after having to retire injured during his quarter-final against fellow teen Holger Rune at the Paris Masters.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino