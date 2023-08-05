SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 5August 2023

KEY POINTS
- Anthony Albanese promises not the deter or delay the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
- Typhoon Egay and Falcon death toll stands at 29.
- Filipinas, gearing up for Asian Games and Olympic qualifying tournament.
A flooded road in Macabebe, Pampanga as of Thursday (Aug. 3, 2023) due to the combined effects of southwest monsoon and typhoons Egay and Falcon. Based on the latest report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 640,449 families or 2,246,464 individuals in Central Luzon were affected by the weather disturbances. (Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of Pampanga)